Something to celebrate? Neil Young and Daryl Hannah may have recently tied the knot after four years of dating.

“Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today. May they have a long and happy relationship,” guitarist Mark Miller wrote on Saturday, August 25, via Facebook.

The Mirror was the first to report that the 57-year-old actress and the 72-year-old rocker wed. According to the outlet, the duo got married in front of friends on Saturday in Atascadero, California. The following day, Hannah posted a cryptic message to fans on Instagram.

“someone’s watching over us…. love & only love,” the Sense8 star captioned a photo of an owl on Sunday, August 26.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2014 that Young and Hannah had started dating days after they were spotted kissing in Westlake, California. The twosome had previously collaborated on the January 2014 environmental documentary, Petropolis: Aerial Perspectives on the Alberta Tar Sands.

“She’s a huge Neil fan,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’ve known each other for years.”

News of their relationship broke nearly two months after Young filed for divorce from his wife of 36 years, Pegi Young. The duo share two adult children: son Ben and daughter Amber Jean. The “Harvest Moon” singer was also married to Susan Acevedo from 1968 to 1970. Young also shares his adult son Zeke with the late Carrie Snodgress, whom he dated in the ‘70s.

Hannah, for her part, was previously linked to singer-songwriter Jackson Browne and was rumored to date the late John F. Kennedy Jr.

Neither Young or Hannah have publicly confirmed that they are married.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!