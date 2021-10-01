NeNe Leakes Selling Home Following Late Husband Gregg Leakes Death

Making changes. Following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes is looking to start fresh by putting her house on the market.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, 53, star recently listed her home in Atlanta, Georgia, for $4 million. The mansion, which she bought in 2015, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The reality star has since renovated the 10,000 square foot space to include features like a walk-in closet and a large pool.

Us Weekly confirmed on September 1 that Gregg died at age 66 amid his battle with stage III colon cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” a rep told Us at the time. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

“Honestly, it’s a really tough time. Like, it’s really hard, you know? I never knew that cancer could come into our lives and change it the way that it has. It’s been really hard for me, it really has,” she exclusively detailed to Us in November 2018. “There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone. … I feel like the day they told me that he had cancer, I feel like I lost my husband.”

After initially going into remission, the Bravo personality confirmed earlier this year that her husband was battling the illness again. Gregg and NeNe got married in 1997 before going their separate ways after 14 years together. The pair gave their relationship another try when they remarried in 2013. They share son Brentt, 22.

Since her husband’s passing, NeNe has used social media to reflect on her time with Gregg and on her attempt to move forward.

“It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg’s “Celebration Of Life”Ceremony. (The rest of the pictures will be in my story) What a celebration it was! Packed Packed Packed!” she captioned a post via Instagram last month. “I am grateful for all of you❤️🙏🏾THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART! I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT💔 I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life🙏🏾.”