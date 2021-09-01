A somber reflection. Brentt Leakes, son of NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg Leakes, shared some heartfelt thoughts about his dad’s ongoing battle with colon cancer.

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” the 22-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, August 31. “Time is so … valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”

Earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 53, revealed that Gregg’s previously diagnosed stage 3 colon cancer had returned.

“If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” she said of her husband, 66, during an Instagram Live in June. “He’s different.”

At the time, NeNe said Gregg had entered the hospital for surgery and would be home within days, but he stayed there for six weeks. The Bravo personality later revealed that Gregg’s health had worsened significantly.

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she told guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, August 28.

The update came after an attendee at the club allegedly accused NeNe of not being more cheerful. The Glee alum took the mic and wished the fan a happy birthday, but then gave an update about what was going on at home.

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” the reality star said. “We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.’”

Gregg was first diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2018. “Honestly, it’s a really tough time,” NeNe told Us five months later. “I never knew that cancer could come into our lives and change it the way that it has. It’s been really hard for me, it really has.”

In May 2019, however, the couple shared the news that Gregg was declared cancer-free. They announced the update with a photo of him holding a sign that read, “No Cancer Found! Praise God.”

After getting the good news, the former Broadway star told Us that things were turning around in the Leakes household. “We are doing good,” NeNe said at the time. “We’re in a great place.”

The couple wed in 1997. Following their separation in 2010 and subsequent divorce, the pair remarried in 2013.