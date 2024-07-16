NeNe Leakes cannot believe how different the dating world has become ever since she was first courted by her late husband Gregg Leakes.

“The dating pool actually has changed over the years,” NeNe, 56, exclusively shared with Us Weekly while promoting her new reality show Outrageous Love With NeNe Leakes. “My husband actually courted me. I don’t even think they use that word anymore. He actually picked me up with roses and chocolate and I thought it was corny at the time. But I still learned honey, that was the right way to go.”

In 1996, NeNe was working as a dancer in an Atlanta club when she first met Gregg. They married one year later and were together for nearly 25 years before Gregg’s death at age 66 in September 2021.

“Everything is kind of really fast,” NeNe explained about her recent experience in the dating pool. “You have dating apps and all of this stuff. Back in the day, you go out and you meet someone. It’s not like that anymore.”

That’s not to say NeNe hasn’t experienced some sparks in recent months. “I have kind of dated just one guy off and on and he’s a nice guy,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star teased. “I do like him and he’s attractive and all those things. … I don’t know what the future holds.”

These days, NeNe is looking for a man who is “emotionally available” and can “bring something to the table.”

As a career woman, NeNe wants a gentleman who can add something special to her life. And while she may be busy with a variety of projects, the entrepreneur will absolutely make time for a good man who wants to spend quality time together.

“I like a guy that likes to travel, likes to cuddle, likes to go on dates,” she explained. “I like to go on a date every week. Take me to a nice restaurant every week. My favorite thing to do is to get dressed up and go to a dinner date.”

While her search for romance continues, NeNe is ready to put the spotlight on other couples in her new show Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes. Hosted by NeNe, the Lifetime series captures the trials, triumphs and tribulations of real couples. Each episode showcases wild clips of real people caught up in love as NeNe reacts and gives her personal insight.

“The reason I decided that I wanted to do this show is because I love love,” NeNe explained to Us. “I am one of those people that is a hopeless romantic and besides that, I was married for 25 years and somehow I got thrown out here in the dating world.”

While working on the show, NeNe embraced the struggles and hurdles many couples faced in their relationship. After all, NeNe made it clear that her romantic life is far from perfect.

“I think it is hard to date Nene Leakes because guys are intimidated,” she said. “There’s no reason to be intimidated by me, honey. My heart is really soft.”

Outrageous Love With NeNe Leakes airs Mondays on Lifetime at 10 p.m. EST with episodes available to stream the next day.

