Nev Schulman feels “lucky to be here” after suffering a bike accident on Monday, August 5.

The Catfish producer, 39, was riding his bike to pick up his son from school when he was involved in an accident with a truck. Schulman shared the aftermath via Instagram on Saturday, August 10, saying he broke his neck in two places. Schulman felt thankful that he had spent the day before fishing with his family.

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS,” he shared. “It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum thanked the doctors and nurses at his Long Island hospital for helping in his recovery.

“The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU,” he shared.

Schulman said the he was “glad” the accident came before he was able to pick up his youngest son, Cy. In addition to the 2-year-old, Schulman shares daughter Cleo, 7, and older son Beau, 5, with wife Laura Perlongo.

“I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t),” he wrote of the accident.

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude,” he added. “For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”

Schulman closed the post, which included x-rays of his injuries, a photo of his post-surgical scar and a video of him standing with the aid of nurses, with a message to seize the day.

“We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes. ❤️” he wrote.

Shulman previously gushed to Us Weekly about his family, noting that Perlongo is a top-tier mom to their children.

“Honestly, I know every mom is the best mom in the world, but the greatest joy for me is watching Laura with our kids. She is so fantastic, and they are so lucky that they get to spend time with her. They really are so happy and so loved,” he shared in 2020.