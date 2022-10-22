No catfishing here! Nev Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, met via social media, but there was no subterfuge involved.

The Catfish star was trying to sell his motorcycle via Instagram in 2015 when the Michigan native commented that she was interested in purchasing it. Perlongo didn’t end up buying the bike, but she did keep DM-ing Schulman, who still had the vehicle when the duo went on their first date.

“It was the first time I was picked up by a stranger on a motorcycle. I was a little nervous, to be honest,” Perlongo told Us Weekly in January 2018. “I was like, ‘Are we gonna die? Is this worth dying?’”

The pair hit it off right away, but they briefly split because the Catfish: The TV Show producer was “too in love” with his future wife. “I just got out of a thing, and I had been damaged by that, and I felt that maybe I was all messed up, and I wasn’t ready,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. “I screwed it up and then I had to win her back.”

After reconciling, the couple got engaged in May 2016 and tied the knot one year later in the backyard of Schulman’s dad’s home in East Hampton, New York. The ceremony was officiated by YouTube star Casey Neistat, and Schulman’s Catfish cohost Max Joseph gave a speech. Their daughter, Cleo, then 9 months old, served as their flower girl.

“Just another perfect day in the ocean w the love of my life,” Perlongo wrote via Instagram after the wedding. “Thank you to all our friends and family, new and old, for all the good energy. We feel so lucky.”

The twosome later welcomed sons Beau (born in January 2019) and Cy (born in September 2021). Before Cy’s arrival, Schulman told Us that he and his wife planned to start trying for baby No. 3 after he finished his run on DWTS. “Now’s the time!” he joked in November 2020, adding that Perlongo is “the best mom” in the world. “The greatest joy for me is watching Laura with our kids,” Schulman said. “She is so fantastic, and they are so lucky that they get to spend time with her. They really are so happy and so loved.”

Earlier that year, the photographer told Us that he and Perlongo thought three was the perfect number of children. “I was one of two and [Laura] was one of three, and she loved having two siblings and still does,” Schulman explained in January 2020. “So, I’m into three. I think that’s the number.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Schulman and Perlongo’s complete relationship timeline.