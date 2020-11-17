Nev Schulman Is Hoping for Baby No. 3 After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It’s family time! Although Nev Schulman is crushing it on Dancing With the Stars, he’s looking forward to some serious family time when the show wraps on Monday, November 23.

“I’m sure Nev’s very excited to have a moment to reconnect with his family he’s been gone from,” his partner, Jenna Johnson, told Us Weekly and other reporters following the semifinals on Monday, November 16, in which the pair received two perfect 30s.

The Catfish host, 36, responded, “I’m excited to start trying for baby No. 3 myself. Now’s the time!”

Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, share two children, Cleo, 4, and Beau, 21 months.

“It’s just so fun when the kids come into the bed in the morning,” he told Us exclusively in September. “They’re at the perfect age right now where we can be super silly and snugly. So, we were just having fun hanging out.”

Last month, Schulman dedicated his rumba, set to Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me,” to his wife, who he married in 2017. “I am here because you are here for me,” he said to Perlongo during the October episode.

“We have so much fun [together],” the New York native shared with Us. “Honestly, I know every mom is the best mom in the world, but the greatest joy for me is watching Laura with our kids. She is so fantastic, and they are so lucky that they get to spend time with her. They really are so happy and so loved.”

He also noted that he’s open to having a big family one day. “The more the merrier,” he laughed.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe