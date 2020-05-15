Neve Campbell opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including the reasons why she’s not a good cook, the moments she realized she made it and the time she didn’t know who David Bowie was. Read on to learn more about the Scream star.

1. I’m from Canada, where we’re known for poutine. Oh, and maple syrup, which I love.

2. The first time I knew I’d made it was when my name was used as a clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle.

3. The second time was when a friend told me they’d ordered a “Neve Campbell” sandwich at a deli in New York. I have no idea why [I was] corned beef.

4. I’m still clueless on how to do makeup.

5. My secret guilty pleasure is stealing cuddles from my sons, Caspian, 7, and Raynor, 2 [who I share with husband JJ Feild], while they’re fast asleep.

6. My dad took [us] on a canoe trip in [Ontario’s] Algonquin Provincial Park for weeks when I was a kid.

7. I’m a terrible cook because my dad is from Glasgow. The Scots aren’t known for their cuisine. Haggis, anyone?

8. The second reason is because my mother is from Amsterdam. I once had eel on toast at my aunt’s. Yup.

9. But I make a mean pear-and-cheddar crumble. Sounds weird, but it’s delicious.

10. I grew up performing with my older brother in a Scottish teacher troupe that my dad directed and performed in.

11. I became a dancer because of Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and seeing the Nutcracker ballet when I was 6.

12. I was attacked by a bear on a movie set when I was 19. Thankfully, I lived to tell the tale!

13. My first job was in the original Canadian cast of The Phantom of the Opera when I was 15. I did 800 performances in two years.

14. I lived in London for eight years and fell in love with it.

15. I did a Coca-Cola commercial with Bryan Adams when I was 18. It’s really something to watch.

16. I [also] did a Crunchie chocolate bar commercial where I danced around, eating them. I never looked at the bar the same way again.

17. I keep a bike in Amsterdam so I can cycle around [when I’m there].

18. I’m terrible with social media. I know, it’s 2020!

19. I’ve played Danny DeVito‘s daughter twice in movies.

20. In one of those movies, [Drowning Mona], I also acting alongside Bette Midler, Jamie Lee Curtis and Casey Affleck. It was pretty darn funny.

21. Although I have three brothers and was quite a tomboy, I was deeply into classical ballet.

22. I hosted Saturday Night Live in my 20s, and David Bowie was my musician. I had no idea who he was until a friend schooled me. Shame on me!

23. Years later, I got to sit on stage at a Bob Dylan concert and met him after. Thank God I knew who he was!

24. My first car was a Volkswagen Cabriolet. I used to have to dig the tires out of the snow to get it going.

25. I try to say thank for my beautiful husband, children and life every single day.

Campbell’s latest flick, Castle in the Ground, is available for rental or purchase on On Demand and cable platforms now.