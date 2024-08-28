New Lion King Royal Suite Debuts At Hilton New York Times Square

Hilton New York Times Square on Monday announced the debut of The Lion King’s Royal Suite, in partnership with Disney Theatrical Group, inspired by Disney’s award-winning “The Lion King” on Broadway.

The Lion King’s Royal Suite at Hilton New York Times Square was curated by Broadway’s top dressing room designer, Devin Sparkles Design, and transports guests “who just can’t wait to be king” to the Pride Lands.

“Each detail of The Lion King’s Royal Suite has been meticulously curated to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience completely inspired by Disney Theatrical Group’s iconic musical,” Thomas Caska, general manager, Hilton New York Times Square, said in a statement.

“At Hilton New York Times Square, we’re committed to providing guests and families with an innovative stay from check-in to check-out,” Caska said. “Whether guests are staying with us to experience either of our two Disney on Broadway suites, witness the magic of the theatre or simply take in all that Times Square has to offer, our property offers a memorable home away from home in the heart of the Big Apple.”

The Lion King’s Royal Suite is the second suite inspired by a Disney Broadway show, after the Aladdin’s Times Square Palace Suite inspired by Disney’s “Aladdin the Musical.”

The one-king one-bedroom deluxe suite transports guests to the Serengeti, with woven basket art, plants evoking the sweeping grass that spreads across the plains of Africa, hand-painted Rafiki-inspired patterns on the room’s furnishings and a large Rafiki sketch print framing the suite’s entryway.

Fabrics used in the musical can be found on rugs, pillows and bedding, while bird puppets fly from the ceiling. The walls are adorned with woven baskets and framed costume sketches from the musical, while the bathroom offers a jungle oasis with artificial plants and warm Serengeti-inspired elements.

The Lion King Royal suite experience package includes one round of two Hakuna Manhattan cocktails or two Serengeti Sunrise mocktails, a thematic Simba S’mores dessert amenity, and a daily full breakfast buffet for two people. Guests will also receive a wake-up call from the Broadway musical’s own Rafiki, Tshidi Manye, along with a specialty sleep mask, a one-of-a-kind autographed costume rendering from one of the musical’s actors, and complimentary The Lion King on Broadway merchandise.

Guests staying in the suite will also receive access to an exclusive special rate for Premium Seats for Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway.Rates for The Lion King’s Royal Suite start from $500 per night, and guests can book the suite now on the hotel’s website, or by contacting NYCTS-SALESADM@hilton.com or calling (212) 913-9488.



TMX contributed to this story.