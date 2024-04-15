New PR Firm Will Help Experts and Professionals Across Industries Raise Their Media Profiles

Having a public relations team on your side may seem like an advantage that’s exclusive to celebrities, but any professional — from realtors to chefs to dermatologists — can benefit from the help of a media-savvy expert.

ExPR, sister company of the global brand strategy firm ChicExecs, has launched as the premier agency for professionals looking to boost their media presence.

A team of experienced journalists and PR pros bring decades of skills and experience to ExPR, offering a comprehensive array of services. The agency renders strategic guidance and execution, from media relations and content production to thought leadership development and crisis management.

“As the landscape of public relations evolves, so does the demand for experts who can effectively navigate and capitalize on emerging trends in media engagement,” explained Kristen Wessel, President of ExPR, in a statement. “Recognizing this shifting paradigm, we empower experts with the strategic PR support they need to effectively engage with audiences, build credibility and drive impactful conversations.”

The ExPR executive team is composed of notable thought leaders, whose contributions are regularly featured in respected publications like Forbes, Newsweek, and Inc. With a profound knowledge of the always-changing media landscape, they provide action plans and unique approaches to PR, strategy, digital and branding topics.

“ExPR is poised to meet the growing demand for expert representation in various fields,” said Nikki Carlson, CEO of ExPR. “From seasoned professionals to emerging thought leaders, we’re passionate about providing tailored PR solutions that elevate clients’ voices and amplify their message across diverse media platforms, from editorial features to a digital presence.”

The team also has a vast network of influential media connections, which they plan to leverage for clients across a broad range of industries. The demand for expert voices in the media is on the rise, and ExPR can empower clients with the resources, insight, and prowess they need to develop their reputation and share their views in the complex PR environment.

“Our team knows how to elevate thought leaders in diverse industries, empowering top-tier professionals like health and wellness experts, speakers, authors, chefs, financial consultants, real estate agents and dermatologists,” added Kailynn Bowling, CEO of ExPR. “Specific disciplines require a unique approach. ExPR is here to strengthen the credibility of our clients and ensure they’re always one step ahead by receiving the best strategic PR support.”

TMX contributed to this story.