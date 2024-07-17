Welcome to the all-new Us Weekly. I’m Dan Wakeford, your editor-in-chief, and I’ve spent the last three months thinking about how to make this iconic American brand — the print magazine as well as the website — even better. My journey began by listening to you, our valued readers. I discovered that there are many things you cherish about Us, like how we always bring you the big scoopy stories and fun, candid celebrity photos of the week. But we want to give you more, so building on this, we’re excited to introduce a range of fresh features we know you’ll love in the print edition (with much rolling out online, too)…

More pages! We’ve added 12 pages to the magazine, packed with exclusive celebrity stories, to give you more bang for your buck.

More celebrities! We’re delivering more interviews than ever before with the stars you love, like Glen Powell, Selma Blair and Kyle MacLachlan, who all wanted to be part of our relaunch issue.

More trust! In a world where you no longer know who or what to believe, we take credibility and the truth very seriously, so you can trust the stories we bring you.

More joy! Life is harder than ever, so we are making Us more fun, lighthearted and positive to bring joy to your day.

More smarts! I’m a big believer that the higher your IQ, the greater the need for gossip. Indulging yourself in the Hollywood world just shows that you’re interested in life, people and relationships. Celebrity stories can teach us a lot about ourselves and the world around us, so our talented journalists will bring a sharper, brighter focus to our reporting.

More Stars Are Just Like Us! We love celebrities not because they’re famous but because their stories reflect our own lives. We talk about them with the same compassion we’d show our friends, but we also tease them in the same warm way we would rib our pals. So, we have extended this section as it focuses on what we all have in common.

Much more entertainment! Entertainment brings us together, and there has never been a more exciting time in pop culture than now. The endless digital landscape has given us an explosion of new music, film, TV, podcasts and books. But it’s a lot, right?! We’ll curate only the very best stuff that we know you’ll love to watch, listen to, see and do. Then we’ll gather around all your pop culture obsessions and carry on the storytelling when your shows stop.

We love what we do, but we’re doing this for you, so please let me know whether you like the changes we’ve made. Email me at editor@usmagazine.com. Enjoy, Dan

Watch the video above and read more in this week’s relaunch issue of the brand-new Us Weekly, featuring 12 additional pages, a redesigned look and new franchises you’ll love — on newsstands now.