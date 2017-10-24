A new accuser has come forward with a graphic account of alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein.

The woman, named Mimi, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred on Tuesday, October 24, to recall the alleged incident that took place at his home. Mimi said that the two watched television for a short amount of time, however, “it was not long, though, before he was all over me making sexual advances,” she recalled. “I told him, ‘No, no, no’ but he insisted. Then I said ‘I am on my period. There is no way this is going to happen. Please stop.’”

Mimi said that Weinstein then backed her into what “looked like a kid’s bedroom” and made sexual advances toward her. “He held me down on the bed. I tried to get him off of me,” she said. “I kept asking him to stop, but it was impossible.”

“He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period. He even pulled my tampon out. I was mortified. I was in disbelief and disgusted,” Mimi continued. “I would not have wanted anyone to do that to me, even if that person had been a romantic partner.”

Following the alleged encounter, Mimi said that Weinstein asked: “Don’t you feel we’re so much closer to each other now?”

As previously reported, Weinstein — who was fired by his own company earlier this month after the New York Times posted an expose detailing three decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault — left a therapy program in Arizona after one week of treatment.

Following the NYT expose, as well as a separate investigative piece by The New Yorker, several actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Lupita Nyong’o have accused the former studio head of sexual harassment. Weinstein, however, has denied all rape accusations against him.“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Weinstein’s spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

Amid the scandal, Weinstein’s wife of 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him.

