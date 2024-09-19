New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia are ready to dance through life together.

“Here’s to forever! 💍,” Peck, 35, captioned an Instagram mirror selfie with Mejia, 24, on Wednesday, September 18, flashing her engagement ring. “From the moment I met Roman, I saw so many of the special qualities within him that my dad had, and I have never felt so sure about making a decision as getting to say yes to him!”

She added: “You are kind and thoughtful and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you and everything about you more than words can say ❤️ Now I get to call you my forever!”

Mejia celebrated their engagement by sharing the same photo via his Instagram, writing, “This ring is the beginning of our story. You are my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done 🙂 Here’s to forever 💍❤️.”

Peck has been a principal at New York City Ballet since 2009 after initially joining the company as an apprentice in 2004. Mejia, for his part, has been with the company since 2017 and was promoted to principal in 2023.

The couple began their relationship as dancer partners and quarantined together during the COVID pandemic. “Roman is not only my favorite dancing partner of all time, but now I get to have him as my forever partner in everything,” Peck told People in an interview published on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Mejia popped the question on Sunday, September 15, after the two enjoyed a dinner date at Mandarin Oriental. Their families were in on the surprise, with Mejia’s mother watching their dog Cali while they were out. (Peck’s father, Stephen, died last fall at age 76.)

“I truly feel like I found my person,” Peck gushed. “Roman is kind and gentle but knows who he is. From the moment I met him, I saw so many of the special qualities within him that my dad had. I have never felt so sure about making a decision as getting to say ‘yes’ to him. I feel very lucky.”

Mejia added sentimental touches to Peck’s engagement ring by jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb. The ring features her grandmother’s Princess’ stone, as well as Peck and Mejia’s birthstones on the inside.

The pair aren’t in any rush to begin wedding planning, Peck said. Instead, they are “enjoying being engaged for the moment.”

Peck was previously married to Robbie Fairchild, a former New York City Ballet principal, from 2014 to 2017. Peck’s former sister-in-law Megan Fairchild is still a principal dancer with the renowned company.