Husband and wife! Matt Leinart married actress Josie Loren on Saturday, May 26, at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina.

The former NFL player and the 17 Again actress’ ceremony took place at the Basilica of St. Lawrence. Nick and Vanessa Lachey were in attendance and the 98 Degrees singer, 44, got up on stage during the reception to sing Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” along with the bride’s mom. A guest at the wedding shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, and captioned it: “The Love and energy in this room was unreal 💃🏻💃🏻🍾 #blessedtobeapartofthisfamily.”

The newlyweds had been sharing updates of their preparations on social media leading up to the nuptials. “What a way to kick off our wedding weekend!!! Had such a blast white water rafting with some of our nearest and dearest!” the actress, 31, captioned a photo of the pair surrounded by friends and family on Thursday, May 24. “This is already the best week ever! #RingAroundTheJosie#TheLeinarts.”

The former Buffalo Bills player, 34, showed he was eagerly anticipating their big day by posting an Instagram photo of himself and his fiancée. “5 days and counting until I call you my wife @josloren,” the athlete captioned the snap on May 21.

She did the same on Instagram, sharing a video of Leinart singing. “ITS OFFICIALLY MY WEDDING MONTH!!!! T-25 days till I get to marry the guy that makes me laugh every single day!” she captioned the clip on May 1. “I mean…how lucky am I?! 😉 @mattleinartqb #RingAroundTheJosie #TheLeinarts2018.”

The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback proposed to Loren in July 2016, and she announced the engagement news on Instagram. “Woke up this morning (with a headache) thinking last night was a dream but my left hand told me it was real,” she captioned the snap showing off her ring. “Yep, I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. I’ll love you forever @mattleinartqb #engaged.”

Leinart is a father to son Cole, 11, with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron. Cameron also shares two children, 16-month-old Finley and Ford, 4, with basketball player Blake Griffin. Leinart previously dated Kristin Cavallari.

