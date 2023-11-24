Deebo Samuel and girlfriend Mahogany Jones may keep their romance low-key but they’re not afraid to show off their love for their son, Tyshun.

Samuel and Jones — who were first linked in 2019 — welcomed Tyshun in December 2021. Nearly one year after becoming a dad, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver opened up about how fatherhood changed his perspective on life.

“It made me have more patience than I ever had, for sure. But, you know, my son is my priority before anything,” Samuel said to USA Today in November 2022. “My No. 1 thing is to make sure he has a life that I didn’t have growing up and just make sure he has not another worry on this earth. So that’s why I go out there every day, practice, games, just giving my all to make sure he’s fine.”

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Jones has brought Tyshun down to the 49ers stadium to watch Samuel practice and play.

Keep scrolling to see Samuel and Jones’ relationship timeline:

2019

The couple reportedly met the same year Samuel was drafted by the 49ers.

December 2021

After two years of dating, Samuel and Jones welcomed Tyshun.

“I Got You Forever🤞🏾💙,” the NFL player captioned a series of photos of his and Jones’ newborn son.

November 2022

After playing with the 49ers for three years, he signed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed. In an interview with Overtime SZN, Jones opened up about her reaction when Samuel shared the details of his hefty payday.

“When he told me the offer, I’m like, ‘You’re lying, you’re lying.’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m serious.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t believe it.’” she recalled. “I said, ‘We knew this day was coming.’ But to actually see it, and we both just sat back and [were] like ‘Wow.’”

December 2022

One month later, the pair celebrated their first Christmas as a family of three. Samuel shared a series of photos and videos taken by him and Jones of Tyshun by the tree decked out in festive pajamas.

October 2023

Jones and Tyshun attended Samuel’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The influencer and wide receiver both shared pictures of their toddler at the game with the caption “NBF” which stands for “nothing but family” according to Samuel. Both Jones and her son rocked matching T-shirts with Samuel’s number, 19, emblazoned on the front.

In one snap shared by Jones, she can be seen holding Tyshun as Samuel embraced his son for a hug.