NFL star Randall Cobb and his family narrowly escaped a fire that engulfed the garage of their Nashville home.

“We are lucky to be alive,” Cobb’s wife Aiyda Cobb wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 26. “The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.”

Randall, 33, and Aydia are parents to sons Caspian, 5, Cade, 4, and Chance, 3 months.

In a joint statement posted Wednesday evening, the couple revealed more details about the frightening incident.

“Thank you all for the love and positive messages,” the Cobbs wrote via Instagram. “First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie.”

The post gave thanks to the Nashville Fire Department for their “swift action” and showed off the ashy aftermath of the fire in a series of photos and videos, which destroyed the couples’ garage and did extensive damage to their other vehicles.

“I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn’t even have water to shoot yet” the post continued. “I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero.”

The couple said they aren’t sure how much will be “salvageable” once the dust settles, but for the moment they aren’t concerned with that.

“This has been a reminder that nothing has been more important than the health of our family,” the post said. “We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on.”

Randall has played 13 seasons in the NFL, 10 of those with the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wide receiver followed his longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for the 2023 season.

After Rodgers, 40, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on the Jets’ first drive of the season in September 2023, Randall only caught one touchdown pass in the 11 games he played.

Though Randall has not announced his retirement, he does not have a team for the upcoming 2024 season.

Many members of the football community expressed their well wishes on the Cobbs’ Instagram post, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who wrote, “Sending prayer & love ♥️🙏🏽.”

Jessie James Decker — wife of former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker — commented, “🙏🏽🙏🏽😔😔😔😔 so glad yall are safe.”

Meanwhile, Fox Sports anchor Charissa Thompson wrote, “Sending you all so much love, so glad you’re all ok.”