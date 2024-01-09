Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reach Agreement on Custody and Monthly Child Support 1 Year After Split

By
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reach Custody and Monthly Child Support Payment Settlement
Nia Long, Ime Udoka. Getty Images(2)

Nia Long and her ex Ime Udoka have reportedly reached a settlement in their custody battle.

The former couple will share joint custody of their son Kez, 12, and Udoka, 46, will pay Long, 53, $32,500 in monthly child support, according to The Blast. Kez will live with his mother 95 percent of the time in Los Angeles. The remaining 5 percent of his time will be spent with his father, who is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

According to the agreement, Udoka will be responsible for their son’s health and dental insurance, and he and Long will make decisions together regarding Kez’s education and welfare.

In August 2023, TMZ reported that Long had filed for primary custody of Kez and claimed that Udoka was not providing sufficient support for their child. Udoka responded by requesting joint custody of their son.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reach Custody and Monthly Child Support Payment Settlement
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Long and Udoka began dating in 2010 and became engaged in 2015. The duo split in December 2022 after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a Boston Celtics staff member. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season and was subsequently replaced as head coach.

Long spoke about their split during a YouTube conversation with Jeezy in December 2023.

Nia Long and Fiance Ime Udoka Relationship Timeline

Related: Nia Long and Ime Udoka’s Relationship Timeline: From Parenthood to Affair Allega...

“You know, I had a really public breakup recently. It was a wake-up call for me in the sense of, ‘OK, you’re going to do this on your own and you’re gonna be fine,’” she said. “‘And you’re not gonna worry about what anyone else thinks and has to say.’”

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reach Custody and Monthly Child Support Payment Settlement
Randy Shropshire/WireImage

Long also indicated that she and Udoka were not on good terms even before his alleged affair.

“The relationship was rocky for a very long time,” she added. “I don’t believe another person can break anyone up. I just don’t buy that.”
Long and Udoka announced the end of their relationship three months after Udoka’s cheating scandal made headlines.

In her discussion with Jeezy, 46, Long said she had accepted the end of her relationship with Udoka.

Everything to Know About Nia Long's Fiance Ime Udoka's Suspension From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal

Related: Everything to Know About Nia Long’s Ex-Fiance Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal: Bost...

“There’s an expiration date on everything, and you gotta know when to be done,” she said. “That’s usually not about another person, an affair or some chick that’s willing to make you feel like a king, because that’s why most men cheat. It’s so gross [and] it’s so stupid.”

Portrait of a Young Woman in Sportswear and Smartwatch Enjoying Healthy Living and Exercise, Radiating Happiness and Positivity During Leisure Exercise in a Public Park at Sunset. Positive Vibes. Enjoying Healthy Living And Outdoor Wellbeing. Smart Wellness.

Deal of the Day

The Fitbit Smartwatch I Wear Every Day Is $50 Off — Here’s Why I Love It View Deal

Long added that she was not embarrassed by the public scandal.

“The way that Black people stood up for me and the way that Black women were like, “‘Oh, no, you don’t do that to her,’” she said. “I was shocked, because I didn’t realize that what I had done in my career had so much impact.”

In this article

Ime Udoka
Nia Long Reflects on Those Who Deserve 'Nothing' Amid Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!