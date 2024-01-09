Nia Long and her ex Ime Udoka have reportedly reached a settlement in their custody battle.

The former couple will share joint custody of their son Kez, 12, and Udoka, 46, will pay Long, 53, $32,500 in monthly child support, according to The Blast. Kez will live with his mother 95 percent of the time in Los Angeles. The remaining 5 percent of his time will be spent with his father, who is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

According to the agreement, Udoka will be responsible for their son’s health and dental insurance, and he and Long will make decisions together regarding Kez’s education and welfare.

In August 2023, TMZ reported that Long had filed for primary custody of Kez and claimed that Udoka was not providing sufficient support for their child. Udoka responded by requesting joint custody of their son.

Long and Udoka began dating in 2010 and became engaged in 2015. The duo split in December 2022 after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a Boston Celtics staff member. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season and was subsequently replaced as head coach.

Long spoke about their split during a YouTube conversation with Jeezy in December 2023.

“You know, I had a really public breakup recently. It was a wake-up call for me in the sense of, ‘OK, you’re going to do this on your own and you’re gonna be fine,’” she said. “‘And you’re not gonna worry about what anyone else thinks and has to say.’”

Long also indicated that she and Udoka were not on good terms even before his alleged affair.

“The relationship was rocky for a very long time,” she added. “I don’t believe another person can break anyone up. I just don’t buy that.”

Long and Udoka announced the end of their relationship three months after Udoka’s cheating scandal made headlines.

In her discussion with Jeezy, 46, Long said she had accepted the end of her relationship with Udoka.

“There’s an expiration date on everything, and you gotta know when to be done,” she said. “That’s usually not about another person, an affair or some chick that’s willing to make you feel like a king, because that’s why most men cheat. It’s so gross [and] it’s so stupid.”

Long added that she was not embarrassed by the public scandal.

“The way that Black people stood up for me and the way that Black women were like, “‘Oh, no, you don’t do that to her,’” she said. “I was shocked, because I didn’t realize that what I had done in my career had so much impact.”