Nia Long Reflects on Those Who Deserve 'Nothing' Amid Ime Udoka Scandal

A pointed message? Nia Long shared a “tip” for coping with personal challenges amid the cheating allegations against her fiancé, Ime Udoka.

“A tip for mental health,” read a quote the Best Man actress, 51, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 4. “Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

Several of the star’s famous acquaintances weighed in with their thoughts on the quote in the comments section, with Viola Davis writing, “Love it!!” Beyoncé‘s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, added, “Yessssssss!!! Facts Nia,” while Garcelle Beauvais commented, “That part ❤️.”

Last month, Udoka, 45, was suspended from his position as head coach of the Boston Celtics after news broke that he had an alleged affair with another member of the team’s staff. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” read an official press release on September 22. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

After his suspension, the former San Antonio Spurs player publicly apologized in his own statement. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka and Long have been in a relationship since 2010. The duo got engaged in 2015, but the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum has previously said she’s in no hurry to tie the knot.

“Love is complicated, let’s just start there,” the New York City native said during a December 2020 interview on Essence‘s “Yes, Girl!” podcast. “And then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that, because I don’t know that I need to say, ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you.”

Shortly after Udoka’s suspension was announced, Long thanked fans for their support amid the tense situation. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the NCIS: Los Angeles alum told Us Weekly in a statement on September 23. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

The Best Man Holiday actress and the former athlete share son Kez, 10. She also shares son Massai, 21, with ex Massai Z. Dorsey.