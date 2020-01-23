Pleading the faith. Nick Cannon invoked God after Orlando Brown claimed that the Wild ‘N Out host once performed oral sex on him.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f–king hilarious!!!!” Cannon, 39, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 22. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation,I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment’! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally.”

The former America’s Got Talent host wrote that he has always “been a fan of” Brown’s work. He called the actor’s role in the 1995 film Major Payne “f–king brilliant” and praised him for having “us all laughing” during his time on That’s So Raven.

“But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves,” Cannon continued, referencing Brown’s recent troubling behavior. “We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these hollywood circumstances.”

The All That alum went so far as to say that the former Disney Channel star, 32, “has the God given talent” to appear on Wild ‘N Out before noting that “this definitely ain’t the way to audition.”

“Our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given , instead of the help they actually need,” he concluded. “All while we sit back and just laugh.”

Cannon’s response came hours after The Shade Room posted an expletive-filled video on Instagram that showed Brown walking through a store and repeatedly alleging that he “let Nick” perform oral sex on him.

“I liked it. It was OK,” the Family Matters alum said. “But everybody knows you did it as a female.”

Brown has made headlines several times since 2016 for a series of legal and personal issues. Most recently, fans became concerned after he made a series of false statements in a 2018 interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, including that the late Michael Jackson was his father and that he has four children.