One year after their November 2016 divorce, Nick Cannon is still protective over Mariah Carey.

When asked by Us Weekly if it bothers him to see negative press about Carey, he said it hurts him to see “unfair” headlines about his ex, with whom he shares 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“Always, I feel like it’s unfair and the press can just mistreat someone for headlines because they spin the story the way they want to spin it,” Cannon said at the HALO awards on Saturday, November 4. “The people who are my loved ones, I’m always concerned for them.”

Cannon added: “I’ll always stand up for anybody that’s being mistreated, misquoted.”

The actor and comedian previously discussed coparenting with Carey during a February interview with Amazon’s Style Code Live. “You put the kids first,” he said at the time. “but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside.”

“A lot of times, when you think about breakups in relationships, it’s usually over ego,” he added. “And if you can remove your ego from that, and make it about your loved ones, then that’s what it’s about.”

Cannon also opened up to Us on Saturday about becoming a father again in February, when he welcomed son Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with Brittany Bell. “I love being a father,” he said. “A father is the greatest blessing and greatest responsibility that can ever be bestowed on you. So hopefully I can do it again too.”

