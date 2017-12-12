It’s been more than a year since Nick Gordon was found “legally responsible” in a civil case for the death of his girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown, and his lawyer tells Us Weekly that he is still waiting for criminal charges to be filed.

Gordon, 27, who was ordered to pay $36 million last November in the wrongful death lawsuit brought against him by the conservator and family of the daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, is “100 percent innocent,” his attorney Joe Habachy tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Habachy tells Us that Gordon, who entered rehab for drug abuse after Dr. Phil intervened in March 2015, “is currently employed as a landscaper” in Orlando, Florida.

“Nick has continued to pursue sobriety and spends most of his time with family and working out,” he adds.

Gordon was arrested in June this year for allegedly beating his new girlfriend, Laura Leal, but Habachy tells Us that “all of the charges related to the domestic dispute between the two of them were dismissed,” and the couple is living together after Gordon moved out of his mom’s house.

The Fulton County District Attorney said in a statement at the time of Gordon’s arrest that “the Florida domestic violence case will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution” of the investigation into Bobbi Kristina’s death.

In August, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the domestic battery case was closed after Gordon completed an anger management class.

As previously reported, Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 at the age of 22, six months after she was placed in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta home.

A judge found Gordon “legally responsible” in Bobbi Kristina’s death in a civil case after her conservator filed a $50 million lawsuit alleging that “Ms. Brown died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.” Gordon has denied these claims and any involvement in her death.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!