Nick Viall was just as shocked as everyone else when he learned he was going to be ABC’s next Bachelor. The Bachelor in Paradise cast member, 35, shared an Instagram photo of himself looking surprised on Thursday, September 1.

“The look when it hasn't quite sunk in yet. Couldn't feel more fortunate. Incredibly thankful for all the support. We are going to have some fun! #thebachelor,” the reality star captioned his snap.

On Tuesday, August 30, the network nearly broke the Internet after it was revealed during After Paradise that Viall will be the season 21 Bachelor.

“Wow!! Couldn't be more excited, nervous, and thankful for this opportunity!! It's going to be a wild ride. Thank you to everyone for all their support! So thankful!!!! HERE WE GO!! #thebachelor #bachelorinparadise #thankyou,” the hunk captioned a group photo from After Paradise following the announcement on Tuesday night.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that producers stunned Bachelorette season 12 fan favorite Luke Pell by not offering him the gig.

“We were all satisfied, had agreed to the contracts and everything was moving forward,” Pell told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 1. “I was checked in to my flight to come to L.A. I got a call from producers Sunday night at about 10 p.m. They said ABC had decided to quote-unquote go in a different direction. I was supposed to fly out Monday morning at 9 a.m. I had my bags packed and everything. Most dramatic Monday ever!”

Viall previously competed for love on seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette and is currently on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

