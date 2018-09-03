Nicki Minaj had a major wardrobe malfunction at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 2, that left her breasts totally exposed onstage, but she handled it like a queen and even joked about it later.

The rapper, 35, was in the middle of performing “Majesty” when the fabric slipped to the side, revealing her chest. Minaj took it in stride, simply adjusting her top and continuing to sing without missing a beat.

She then referenced it onstage, saying, “You know what? Let’s go at it. They done saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight,” in a video posted by a concertgoer on social media, who captioned it, “Nicki not giving a f—k IS ICONIC.” The “Anaconda” rapper retweeted the clip with a stressed face emoji.

On Monday, September 3, Minaj made it clear that the accidental exposure hadn’t bothered her at all, tweeting, “I feel G R E A T.”

She then responded to a fan who wrote, “Last night Nicki’s tits said ‘To FREEDOM!’ And I don’t have a problem with it. Free yourself like Fantasia said.”

“They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage,” Minaj replied. “I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile… ummmm they were not!”

It’s not the first time the “Chun-Li” singer has had a wardrobe malfunction onstage — she memorably almost lost her dress at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards when the zipper that ran down the front of her outfit gave way, leaving her to clutch it with both hands while performing “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Jessie J.

“Right there, I thought I died,” she later told Ellen DeGeneres. “I didn’t have any underwear on — no underwear, no bra … so I was butt-ass naked.”

