



Celebs were out and about this week, from Nicki Minaj rocking a silver cut-out dress to the Fendi Prints On collection launch party in Beverly Hills, to Katie Holmes attending a screening of Serendipity in NYC, to Usher enjoying cocktails at TAO Downtown with friends. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Nicki Minaj celebrated the debut of the FENDI Prints On capsule collection at the brand’s flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

— Hip-hop artist Consequence joined Janel Tanna at Philippe Chow to celebrate her Resident Magazine cover.

— Mark Ronson hosted a special VIP Grand Classics screening event sponsored by Punkt at the Public Hotel in NYC.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John discussed all things fatherhood with Facebook Dad Group admins at a Halloween Workshop as part of their More Together campaign.

— 8 Other Reasons founder Charles Lichaa celebrated the brand’s 8-year anniversary with a celebration at Yamashiro in L.A.

— Jake T. Austin showed his support during Hispanic Heritage Month by attending the Signature Series Concert at the T-Mobile Santa Monica Signature Store.

— Breaking Bad actor Charles Baker stopped by the Breaking Bad Experience, a pop-up bar and restaurant, inspired by the hit show in West Hollywood.

— Jamie Chung celebrated the season 2 premiere of the YouTube Original series, Impulse, with an exclusive screening and afterparty at San Vicente Bungalows.

— DJ and Producer Armin van Buuren performed at Jewel nightclub at the Aria hotel ahead of his upcoming seventh studio album release of dance and pop crossover tracks.

— Jose Andrés and Jennifer Esposito vacationed at the Culinary Getaway at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Puerto Rico.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Wiz Khalifa was honored at the Little Kids Rock benefit for his work in music education in NYC.

— DaBaby celebrated the release of his album “Kirk” at 1 OAK in NYC.

— Katie Holmes attended the Cinema Society screening of Serendipity at the Quad Cinema in NYC.

— Lil Tay performed hits from his new album “True 2 Myself” at Up&Down in NYC.

— Sophia Bush auctioned off an adorable Care Bear she designed for the CARE organization, which fights global poverty through empowering women and girls on eBay for Charity.

— Daphne Oz and Hannah Bronfman attended a Get Up Close and Persona(l) event at Tavern on the Green in NYC where they discussed what sets Persona apart, and their ability to cross-references more than 1,000 prescription medications before curating a customer’s custom pack of vitamins and supplements.

Celebrity Charity

— Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich attended the launch of Roven Clean Beauty in L.A.

— Isabelle Huppert and Marisa Tomei attended the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of Frankie at Metrograph followed by an afterparty at The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery in NYC.

— Usher enjoyed cocktails with friends at TAO Downtown in NYC.

— Top Chef’s Leah Cohen pushed her newborn in a Joolz stroller in L.A.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!