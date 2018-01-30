“I was very young & It was shocking. I had never experienced anything like that before either" – Nicole Eggert, who has accused former Charles in Charge co-star Scott Baio of molesting her when she was younger. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/VjSSLcLJP8 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 30, 2018

Nicole Eggert spoke out for the first time following her claims that Scott Baio abused her when she was 14. Eggert, 46, revealed that when she began on Charles in Charge in 1986, Baio “immediately befriended” her. He was 26 at the time,

“Then he started expressing his love for me and talking about marriage in the future. Before my 15th birthday, we were at his house — in his car in his garage — and he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger and that is when the sexual touching and abuse started, after that,” she told Megyn Kelly on her Tuesday, January 30, show adding that the alleged molestation happened “more than 10 times” after that.

“I was very young and it was shocking. I had never experienced anything like that before, either. So he was playing on not only my emotions but my hormones. The issue with him is that he was our boss,” the actress continued. “He also was telling me, ‘You can’t tell anybody, this is illegal, I’ll go to jail. The show will be over. Everybody will be sued. You’ll be out of a job. You’ll ruin everybody’s life.’ It’s scary. That’s intimidating, especially when you’re that young.”

Eggert also claimed that there was “groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses on the back” on set, that others witnessed.

“It wasn’t until getting a little bit older that I started to realize, this was not love. Everybody knew the attention he gave me,” she added, claiming that she lost her virginity to Baio at 17. Eggert says she was a “willing participant” of that intercourse, but was “manipulated.”

Alexander Polinsky, who starred on the show with Eggert and Baio tweeted about the alleged assault as well. “For 30 years, I’ve held in the embarrassment and shame of being abused daily on the set of Charles in Charge. I had to watch other children be abused as well,” he wrote. While the tweet has been deleted, Polinsky told Kelly that he stood behind what he wrote and was not referring to sexual abuse. “He did witness inappropriate cuddling between you and Baio on set,” Kelly revealed.

When I worked on Charles in Charge in ‘88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive asshole. I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out. — Adam Carl (@AdamWho) January 27, 2018

Adam Carl, a writer on the show, responded to Eggert’s original tweet, defending her. “When I worked on Charles in Charge in ’88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive asshole. I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out,” he said.

Baio denies all claims of abuse and was invited on to the show to tell his side of the story. The actor posted a Facebook Live video on Saturday, January 27, saying that Eggert’s “claims are 100 percent lies.” He did comment on having sex with Eggert when she was 18. “I remember her calling me and asking to come over and coming in my house one time and seducing me,” Baio said. “Now, any normal heterosexual, red-blooded American guy, the outcome would have been the same.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!