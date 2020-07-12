Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead At 24 With Unborn Son

Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea died at the age of 24 on Saturday, July 11, along with her unborn son, Reign.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and [boyfriend] Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” her mother wrote in a statement on the British influencer’s Instagram account. “Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

Thea was a few weeks away from giving birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Global Boga. A cause of death has yet to be released.

Just a day before her death, Boga shared a video on Instagram that showed him dancing with a baby carriage. “If you believe children are BIG BLESSINGS from God drop some ‘Rrrrrrr’ I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground,” he captioned the post.

On Sunday, a new video posted to Thea’s YouTube channel went behind the scenes of her pregnancy photo shoot and showed her posing topless in her boyfriend’s Calvin Klein underwear and unbuttoned jeans.

Another setup featured the personality in a bathtub full of milk. Thea laughed as her friend called her “Coco Pops” and said she wasn’t “trying to look sexy” because she was pregnant.

The style influencer announced her pregnancy in April, sharing a video on Instagram that showed Boga kissing and caressing her bump.

“We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml,” Thea wrote. “Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends. Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever 🥺 . #22weeks.”