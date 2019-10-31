



Parting ways. Niecy Nash and her husband, Jay Tucker, announced their split after eight years of marriage.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement shared on the Claws star’s Instagram account on Wednesday, October 30. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.”

The statement continued: “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”

Nash, 49, captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

The When They See Us star and the electrical engineer tied the knot in May 2011. Nash has three children — Dominic, Donielle and Dia — from her previous 15-year marriage to Don Nash, whom she filed for divorce from in June 2007.

The actress opened up to Us Weekly ahead of her second trip down the aisle. “I really have no idea [how to plan a wedding],” she admitted in February 2011. “Some women have been planning their wedding since they were 3 years old, but I never put a sheet on my head and pretended it was a veil.”

Nash noted at the time that the nuptials would likely be quite different than her first wedding. “All I have is a gainfully employed black man who loves me,” she quipped. “I have maybe 115 days to get it all together. The first time I got married, I had folding chairs in my reception hall and a Styrofoam heart as a centerpiece for the table. There was a beautiful sign written in calligraphy that said ‘congratulations’ on construction paper.”

The Emmy nominee and Tucker documented the celebration in the 2011 TLC special Niecy Nash’s Wedding Bash. “The main thing I want women to know is that you can get a second chance. You can get a do-over,” she said of why she agreed to film the wedding. “Through this show, I want to tell them that the first time you fall in love doesn’t have to be the last time.”