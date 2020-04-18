Letting it all out. YouTuber NikkieTutorials isn’t holding anything back when it comes to her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 25-year-old Dutch influencer, who’s real name is Nikkie de Jager, revealed that she was disappointed with the treatment she received as a guest on the talk show in January.

“Maybe I’m being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'” she told the Dutch publication &C Magazine in an interview translated by PopCrave on Thursday, April 16. “But instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked. I expected a Disney show, but I got a Teletubbies after dark.”

The internet personality went on to reveal that she didn’t receive her own bathroom, as many guests do, and felt host Ellen DeGeneres didn’t truly dive into her story.

“Every guest at Ellen had a private toilet, but I didn’t,” de Jager recalled. “For people who don’t know me, [the Ellen interview] was a good summary of my story. But the people who did know me expected more.”

She continued, “‘I should’ve just went on Eva Jinek [show],’ I thought to myself.”

The experience ultimately left de Jager feeling that it is better to never meet the public figures you admire.

“After being on Ellen I thought to myself, ‘Don’t meet your idols,'” she said, noting that Adele is the one celeb left on her bucket list.

De Jager’s recent comments echo her earlier statements on DeGeneres, 62. The YouTuber revealed in January during an appearance on the Dutch show De Wereld Draait Door, that the stand-up comic “wasn’t as nice” as other talk show hosts.

“It’s nice that you say ‘hi’ before the show … she didn’t. Ellen is just such a different world,” she explained in a translation from Dutch.

The De Wereld host then asked de Jager if DeGeneres was “distant and cold,” to which she replied, “Just a little.”

“It was a huge honor to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn’t as nice as I thought,” the influencer concluded.

DeGeneres recently made headlines when reports emerged that her talk show crew members received no written communication from producers regarding their hours, compensation or mental and physical health, according to Variety. The crew was reportedly told that they would receive a 60 percent reduction in pay, as they continue to work on the now-remote daytime show.