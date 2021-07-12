Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re always looking for the next best anti-aging product — but anti-aging can mean many things. Yes, we want to make sure we’re targeting wrinkles and fine lines, but you may have more specific concerns too, such as dryness, under-eye bags, cellulite or blemishes and bumps. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals on products that target all of the above and more! We’ve listed our 18 top picks by category from the sale below, so let’s start building out that new anti-aging skincare routine!
For Wrinkles and Fine Lines
1. If you’re serious about skincare, it’s time to invest in an LED device like the LightStim, which may hasten your skin’s production of collagen and elastin — Originally $249, now $167!
2. One of the most important steps for your anti-aging morning routine (and throughout the day) is SPF. Check out this awesome COOLA set — $76 value, now $46!