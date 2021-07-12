We’re always looking for the next best anti-aging product — but anti-aging can mean many things. Yes, we want to make sure we’re targeting wrinkles and fine lines, but you may have more specific concerns too, such as dryness, under-eye bags, cellulite or blemishes and bumps. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals on products that target all of the above and more! We’ve listed our 18 top picks by category from the sale below, so let’s start building out that new anti-aging skincare routine!

For Wrinkles and Fine Lines

1. If you’re serious about skincare, it’s time to invest in an LED device like the LightStim, which may hasten your skin’s production of collagen and elastin — Originally $249, now $167!

2. One of the most important steps for your anti-aging morning routine (and throughout the day) is SPF. Check out this awesome COOLA set — $76 value, now $46!

3. Beauty sleep can be a very real thing when you’re using this Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery oil — Originally $125, now $84!

For Blemish-Prone Skin

4. These amino acid Fresh Soy cleansers are pH-balanced for smooth, happy skin. They may remove makeup too — $53 value, now $38!

5. This clarifying Arcona toner pad duo may help remove pore-clogging impurities while simultaneously nourishing the skin — $76 value, now $45!

6. If you’re dealing with blemishes and enlarged pores, this vacuum-like PMD suction device may help clear them all out — Originally $199, now $133!

For Under-Eye Bags

7. This set comes with one full-size jar and three deluxe travel jars of the famous Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream — Originally $132, now $66!

8. This Clé de Peau Beauté set comes with a full-sized version of the brand’s famous contouring eye cream — $420 value, now $270!

9. We love this Shiseido set because it comes with not one but two full-size jars of Benefiance eye cream, plus a smaller smoothing cream — $149 value, now $99!

For Dry Skin

10. Majorly up your skincare and self-care game with a pro facial steamer set like this one from Dr. Dennis Gross — $231 value, now $154!

11. We know so many people with dry skin who swear by these First Aid Beauty products — $80 value, now $49!

12. You may use a primer already, but a moisturizing, vitamin-rich one like the creams in this Bobbi Brown set could help your skin reach a new level of dewiness — $139 value, now $62!

For Oily Skin

13. This Clinique exfoliating lotion comes in the form of a liquid toner specifically made for oily and combination skin. Grab a set — $46 value, now $32!

14. This set of Chantecaille rice and geranium cleansers smells divine and may be key for cleansing away excess oil without stripping the skin — $132 value, now $92!

15. Oily skin tends to love a good clay mask, so don’t leave this Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore mask out of your basket — Originally $38, now $25!

For Cellulite

16. A physical exfoliant is a tried-and-true favorite for smoothing out skin, and we love this Origins scrub — Originally $42, now $29!

17. These Kopari Coconut Melts have so many potential uses, but they’re obviously a must for slathering all over your body — $56 value, now $35!

18. This NuBODY set is next level with its microcurrent device and gel primer. Goodbye, body dimples — $399 value, now $260!

