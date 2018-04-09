It’s been less than three weeks since girl group Fifth Harmony announced they were going their separate ways. And Normani Kordei admits she’s a little nervous about going solo after six years of singing with Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Hansen (Camila Cabello exited the band in 2016.)

“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment,” the 21-year-old told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, April 8. But more than anything, Koredi is excited about what the future holds for her music career. “You guys have only seen a fraction of me,” she revealed. “Being in the studio I’m finding out new things that I didn’t know necessarily know we were there.”

Though Kordei calls the other women in Fifth Harmony her “sisters” and “biggest cheerleaders,” she has not heard from Cabello, 21, since embarking on a solo career last month. But there are zero hard feelings. “She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her,” gushed the X Factor alum. “She is in her own space and she’s happy.”

Cabello announced she was leaving the group in December 2016. At the time, Kordei, Jauregui, 21, Hansen, 20, and Brooke, 24, released a statement saying that had been blindsided by her departure. But the drama seems behind them now.

When Cabello appeared on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast in March she opened up about her former bandmates. “I don’t have room or desire to have any bad feelings with people. The reason I don’t like talking about it is because I don’t want to fight,” said the “Havana” singer. “I genuinely wish them the best and I just have love for them and the whole journey we went through.”

Meanwhile, Koredi, who just signed a deal with RCA Records, wants fans to know, it was just time for 5H to split. “Nothing necessarily happened. It’s been six years that we dedicated absolutely everything that we’ve had to the group,” she said on Sunday. “We recognize that we deserve to be our own people. I’m excited for everything that they have coming up and I know they are for me too!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!