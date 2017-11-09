O.J. Simpson has been banned from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after being thrown out of the hotel and casino for an alleged drunken incident in the early hours of Thursday, November 9.

“O.J. was at the Clique bar around midnight. He’s been going to a bunch of their bars recently. He’s been spotted all over the hotel,” a source tells Us Weekly. “O.J. was being very unruly, yelling at hotel staff and then knocked over glasses from the bar that shattered onto the floor.”

The former NFL pro, 70, was asked to leave the bar and has been “permanently banned” from The Cosmopolitan, the insider adds. “It wasn’t the biggest scuffle, but he did cause a scene and it was clear to everyone around him that he was very intoxicated.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Simpson’s rep for comment.

The news comes just five weeks after The Juice was released from prison. He served nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada after being charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas in 2007.

After a successful career in football and broadcasting in the 1980s, Simpson made headlines when he was arrested and charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He was acquitted after a lengthy and much-publicized trial, but later found liable in civil court for their wrongful deaths. The criminal trial was recreated in the Emmy-winning FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016.

