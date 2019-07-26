



After writing on Instagram about “crying for help,” Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning assured fans that she’s “alive and well” and “would never” take her own life.

Instagram commenters expressed concern on Thursday, July 25, after Manning shared the worrying Instagram post. In her caption, the 40-year-old lamented that she would miss that night’s Orange Is the Black season 7 premiere in New York City.

“I wish I could be there,” she wrote. “Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear. I tried to tell everyone. No one cared.”

Amid concern from her supporters, Manning told The Blast she’s been dealing with a cybercriminal.

“The moral of the story is that I’m OK,” she said in an audio recording. “I’m alive and well. I’ve been very sad.”

Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in the Netflix series, revealed that she has nine phones, nine phone numbers and six MacBook Pros — “all useless” because of the cybercriminal.

“It’s still so awful,” she added. “It’s so violating. … The amount of things you can do to hurt someone’s life on the internet is unthinkable.”

Mainly, though, Manning is concerned for younger people victimized by cyberbullies. “I’m going through it, but I can see that there’s a way out of this because I’m older,” she said. “It’s this bad that all I can do is take my experience and understand and have such compassion and also want to advocate for the youth that don’t have the tools and the money and the resources.”

She also spoke out about the spate of teen suicides that result from cyberbullying. “I feel like dying sometimes, though I would never take my life,” she said. “It’s that ugly when someone can shred your entire existence online.”

On Instagram, the Hustle & Flow actress wrote: “This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns. This is for you too so you don’t feel so alone. It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too.”

She also called out specific individuals in the post: “This is for my ‘team’ of agents, managers and lawyers who didn’t do anything to help me. I forgive you though. I hope you’re happy, you know who you are. Amd you have a RO you violate daily and the other one you’re a disgrace. And no I am not Suicidal. You wish. I’m crushed and making a point how no one cares when you’re down.”

