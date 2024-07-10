Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy clarified his controversial remarks on drunk driving in a post to X on Tuesday, June 9.

“My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions,” Gundy, 56, wrote via X on Tuesday, June 9. “It was not a reference to something specific.”

Gundy defended OK State running back Ollie Gordon II following Gordon’s recent DUI arrest. Gordon, 20, was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for speeding and swerving through traffic lanes, per CBS Sports. The college athlete was charged with DUI under the age of 21, transporting open alcohol containers, failure to maintain his line and driving over the speed limit.

During an interview aired on ESPN, Gundy — who is entering his 20th season — explained he had no plans to suspend Gordon. The coach claimed that after doing his own research, Gordon’s reported BAC level of .10 would equal out to “two or three beers, or four” based on the football player’s weight.

“I’m not justifying what Ollie did, I’m telling you what decision I made,” Gundy said. “I thought, ‘OK, I’ve probably done that 1,000 times in my life and it was just fine so I got lucky. People get lucky.'”

The football coach also shared that he didn’t see the point of suspending Gordon for one game because he didn’t think that would do anything to teach him a lesson. When broaching the idea of benching Gordon for six games, Gundy shared that he didn’t think it was “fair” for the whole team.

“I made a decision that was best for everybody involved,” Gundy said. “And from this point moving forward, he needs to try to be better like we all do.”

Gundy didn’t stop there. He explained that he decided to bring Gordon along to Big 12 Media Day, which took place in Las Vegas, to address his arrest to the media and make a public apology.

“Ollie made a decision he [wished] he could have done better, but when I talked to Ollie, I told him you’re lucky you got out light because you make a lot of money to play football,” Gundy stated. “So back in the day, being able to cover the cost of what he’s going to go through [with the legal process] would be difficult for a college player. It’s not for him. Now, I’m not speaking for him but I’m saying that’s not an issue for him. So nobody got hurt.”