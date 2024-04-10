Oliver Hudson reflected on his wrongdoings in his relationship with now-wife Erinn Bartlett.

“When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiraled,” Hudson, 47, admitted during his “Sibling Revelry” podcast on Tuesday, April 9, during a conversation with Robyn Lively. “I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy.”

He continued, “I never got caught. I told her everything because I couldn’t live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight.”

Hudson and Bartlett, 51, got married in 2006 and share three kids, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 14, and Rio, 10.

Despite his infidelity, Hudson said he doesn’t have “many regrets” about his past.

“It was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one. I’ve made some horrible, horrible choices in my life just generally,” he explained during Tuesday’s podcast. “You would think I regret doing that, but I don’t know who I would be if I didn’t make that choice.”

Hudson praised his wife, calling her an “amazing woman” as they worked through his mistake. “I was going through whatever I was going through, and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it,” he added.

Hudson also said he was quick to go to his mom, Goldie Hawn, for advice.

“My mother played a big part in it as well. Where it’s about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action,” he recalled. “Even though it might seem extreme, let’s dig in a little bit into why and [look] at the whole person rather than this one affliction. Because I’m a good man, no doubt. I’m not malicious and all that.”

He added, “I was just going through what I was going through.”

Despite the blip in their relationship, Hudson and Bartlett are still going strong. The duo previously revealed that they had a “very charged friendship” for a year and a half after meeting in acting class.

“We were paired in a scene together, and immediately it was like, ‘Oh, my God, I think I like this girl.’ But I was being a good boy,” Hudson recalled to Access Hollywood in February 2023, explaining the timing was off due to their respective relationships with other partners. “Then, Super Bowl weekend. Vegas, three nights in Vegas.”

During the same interview, Bartlett admitted that she felt a connection with Hudson “right away.”