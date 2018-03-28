Too soon to talk it over. Olivia Culpo confirmed her split from boyfriend Danny Amendola, but she’s not ready to get into the details.

“We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” the 25-year-old model said during her visit to Access Live on Wednesday, March 28. “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

The 2012 Miss Universe pageant winner and the former New England Patriots wide receiver, 32, called it quits due to “distance and them barely seeing each other,” a source exclusively told Us on Sunday, March 24. “He got signed to the Miami Dolphins and Olivia wasn’t going to move there.”

According to the insider, Amendola also wasn’t pleased that Culpo posed nude for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The duo, who were last seen together vacationing in the Bahamas earlier this month, sparked breakup rumors last week when Amendola unfollowed The Other Woman actress on Instagram and deleted all of their photos together. Meanwhile, Culpo still has photos of the pair on her account, including sexy snapshots from their Caribbean vacation and a picture of them locking lips on Valentine’s Day.

The beauty queen and the athlete began dating in 2016. Amendola told the Providence Journal at the time that the couple “met on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walked down the street and we bumped into each other.”

Amendola added that Culpo had been “supportive” of his career.

