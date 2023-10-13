Olivia Newton-John died more than one year ago, but her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, said her mom is still a major presence in her life.

“It doesn’t just end with your body,” Lattanzi, 37, told Fox News Digital in an article published on Friday, October 13, explaining that she’s seen visions of her mother multiple times since her death. “Energy can neither be created nor destroyed. So, [she’s] keeping her promise and showing up — she’s shown up about six times as this blue aqua orb.”

Lattanzi went on to say that she can see the orb in photos. “You can see it flying, moving in movement,” she continued. “It’s not just one of those silly reflections on an iPhone. So, it’s quite amazing. Whatever my mom puts her mind to, she does it.”

Newton-John died in August 2022 at age 73 after a years-long battle with breast cancer. She shared Chloe with first husband Matt Lattanzi, to whom she was married from 1984 to 1996. Newton-John later tied the knot with John Easterling in 2008.

The late actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After undergoing a partial mastectomy, her cancer returned for the second time in 2013 and again in 2018.

“You have to find the silver lining; there’s good in every bad situation,” Newton-John exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. “I’m very positive. I’m human, I have my moments of fear and anxiety like everybody does, but generally I choose to be positive because you create your world by what you think. And if you think dark thoughts, you’re going to create a dark world.”

In February, Newton-John was honored with a state memorial service in her native Australia. Both Chloe and Easterling, 71, gave emotional speeches during the event.

“I stand here before you so desperately, wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother,” Chloe said while standing with her husband, James Driskill, by her side. “She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet.”

Chloe added that she could feel her mom’s presence in the room. “I know she’s here, standing beside me and within me,” she said. “I can hear her voice, [saying], ‘You’re safe, my darling. Don’t be afraid. You’re so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart. That’s all you have to do.’”