Processing her loss. Chloe Lattanzi shared an emotional quote two weeks after her mother Olivia Newton-John’s death.

“Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot,” read the Jamie Anderson quote that Lattanzi, 36, shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 21. “All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

The California native shared a photo of her and her mom just three days before the Grease actress’ death on August 8. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Newton-John died at the age of 73 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She passed away at her California home according to her husband, John Easterling, who announced the news via Facebook the day of her passing. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the announcement read.

The Australian singer was first diagnosed with the illness in 1992. After undergoing a partial mastectomy, her cancer returned in 2013 and again for a third time in 2018.

“You have to find the silver lining; there’s good in every bad situation,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. “I’m very positive. I’m human, I have my moments of fear and anxiety like everybody does, but generally I choose to be positive because you create your world by what you think. And if you think dark thoughts, you’re going to create a dark world.”

The “Have You Never Been Mellow” singer and Chloe’s father, Matt Lattanzi, were married from 1984 to 1995. Matt’s wife, Michelle Lattanzi, shared a heartfelt message about Newton-John via Facebook the day of her passing.

“Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. … I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of you where those feelings and memories come from,” she wrote. “Nothing will replace the icon we lost, yet her legacy is alive and well in our hearts and memories, as well as her contributions to our global culture, her beloved daughter Chloe Lattanzi, and her cancer research and wellness center in Melbourne, AU.”

The day after her mother’s death, Chloe shared a video of her singing with the Xanadu actress.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama,” she captioned the clip.

