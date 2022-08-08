Goodbye to a legend. Tributes to Olivia Newton-John poured in after the actress’ death at age 73 following a lengthy cancer battle.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” John Travolta wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 8, after news of his former costar’s death broke. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

The late actress and the Pulp Fiction star, 68, appeared together in 1978’s iconic Grease, playing star-crossed high school couple Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko, respectively. The duo remained friendly for years after the film’s debut, though they were near strangers the first time they kissed on screen.

“I was nervous of course,” Newton-John told Us Weekly in January 2021. “But it was a very special day and it was really a nice way to get to know John a little bit because we hadn’t spent all that much time together.”

The “Physical” singer’s family announced the news of her death on Monday, noting that she “passed away peacefully” at her home in Southern California. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement shared via Facebook and Instagram.

Kathy Griffin, who tapped the Xanadu actress for a 2009 appearance on her reality show My Life on the D-List, paid tribute to the late star via Twitter. “Olivia Newton-John rolled with EVERYTHING ❤️🙏💔,” the comedian, 61, wrote alongside a clip from the episode, which showed Griffin and Carson Kressley ribbing the Grammy winner about her Australian heritage.

Newton-John’s passing came after a years-long battle with breast cancer. The Glee alum was first diagnosed in 1992, when she underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. Her illness returned in 2013 and for a third time in 2017.

In January 2021, the American Music Award winner told Us that she was “doing really well” amid her ongoing health struggles. “Plant medicine has been incredibly healing for me,” she explained at the time. “But I think it’s just keeping a positive attitude and believing that I will be OK and talking to my body and doing all the things that I can to support myself emotionally and mentally, which is probably the most important part.”

