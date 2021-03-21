Olivia Newton-John and Chloe Lattanzi have a bond like none other. Between catching up over a freshly brewed cup of tea or feeding farm animals on the actress’ sprawling California ranch, the mother-daughter duo love spending a lot of time with each other. Things are so much fun for Newton-John and Lattanzi, they even let Us Weekly tag along for a typical day in their life!

Recently, the two were fortunate to team up together to record their new duet, “Window in the Wall.” To be able to work together “was special,” the Grease alum, 72, recently told Us Weekly. “This song was different because Chloe was singing in my genre and the last time we recorded together [in 2019] … I sang in her kind of younger genre and now she had to sing in a more different way. So we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Lattanzi, 35, however, found the process a bit more nerve-wracking than her beloved mom. “When we went into the studio for the first take, I was so nervous that I kind of broke down, and I said, ‘Mom, I’m so sorry, but I need you to leave’ … because I was so nervous to sing in front of her,” she chimed in, but at the end, “it was all smooth … the nerves went away.

And, like every parent-child relationship, there were times of bickering. “We disagree all the time on things,” Lattanzi chimed in. “I think … we’re very different artists, but … where we do really well is, when we sing together. I think that we push each other to do things that we wouldn’t normally do. And then thank each other afterward.”

