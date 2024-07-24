Olivia Plath has moved on from her five-year marriage to estranged husband Ethan.

Nearly a year after their split, the Welcome to Plathville star has a new boyfriend, telling Us Weekly exclusively that he’s “an amazing guy” and the two met when she “was least expecting it.”

“For the most part, I keep our relationship more quiet,” she told Us, adding that viewers will get a glimpse of it in the current Welcome to Plathville season. “I’ve done a public relationship and it’s pretty hard. It’s got its challenges with a lot of people weighing in with opinions.”

Olivia, 26, added that social media is different from the show in terms of the stories she controls.

“Social media is so noisy and loud and the show feels a little bit more like I know what’s being filmed,” she explained. “We have a better idea of what we’re doing and what we’re sharing versus like everything being out there.”

Olivia did disclose that she met her new boyfriend at a wedding when she wasn’t necessarily looking for someone.

“I remember when I first got divorced, asking my aunt like, ‘OK, I’ve never done this. How do you meet people?’” she said. “And she told me, ‘don’t worry about it. Do things you’re passionate about, do things you love and you’re gonna find someone along the way who’s doing the exact same thing.’ And so that’s exactly what happened.”

Even as she’s moved on, Olivia says she wishes the best for Ethan, 26, who revealed on the season 6 premiere that he is struggling to get over her.

“I don’t want it to happen, but I don’t see how we can make it work either,” he said of their divorce.

Olivia told Us that she recognizes Ethan is struggling and hopes he can stay single while he works through it.

“As somebody who is married to him, I’m gonna say, ‘Please stay single,’” she said. “There’s a lot there to work through. He has said this on the show, right? Being very anti-therapy or counseling. I would say please look into that. I know what I experienced. Being a part of that family dynamic, it was very, very hard. I think it’s hard for anyone as a spouse to know that family always comes first. So whoever he wants to be with in the future is gonna have to be OK with [that] and it wasn’t me.”

Tune in for Welcome to Plathville on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

