Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Olivia Plath Says She Wants Ex Ethan to ‘Stay Single’ — As She Gushes Over New Boyfriend (Exclusive)

By

Olivia Plath has moved on from her five-year marriage to estranged husband Ethan.

Nearly a year after their split, the Welcome to Plathville star has a new boyfriend, telling Us Weekly exclusively that he’s “an amazing guy” and the two met when she “was least expecting it.”

“For the most part, I keep our relationship more quiet,” she told Us, adding that viewers will get a glimpse of it in the current Welcome to Plathville season. “I’ve done a public relationship and it’s pretty hard. It’s got its challenges with a lot of people weighing in with opinions.”

Olivia, 26, added that social media is different from the show in terms of the stories she controls.

‘Welcome to Plathville’: Get to Know the Plath Family

Related: ‘Welcome to Plathville’: Get to Know the Plath Family

“Social media is so noisy and loud and the show feels a little bit more like I know what’s being filmed,” she explained. “We have a better idea of what we’re doing and what we’re sharing versus like everything being out there.”

Olivia Plath Wants Ex Ethan to Stay Single As She Gushes Over New Boyfriend
Ethan and Olivia Plath YouTube/TLC

Olivia did disclose that she met her new boyfriend at a wedding when she wasn’t necessarily looking for someone.

“I remember when I first got divorced, asking my aunt like, ‘OK, I’ve never done this. How do you meet people?’” she said. “And she told me, ‘don’t worry about it. Do things you’re passionate about, do things you love and you’re gonna find someone along the way who’s doing the exact same thing.’ And so that’s exactly what happened.”

Even as she’s moved on, Olivia says she wishes the best for Ethan, 26, who revealed on the season 6 premiere that he is struggling to get over her.

Welcome-to-Plathville-s-Ethan-Plath-and-Wife-Olivia-Plath-s-Relationship-Ups-and-Downs--Family-Feuds--Couples--Therapy-and-More-198

Related: Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan and Olivia Plath’s Relationship Ups and Downs

“I don’t want it to happen, but I don’t see how we can make it work either,” he said of their divorce.

Olivia told Us that she recognizes Ethan is struggling and hopes he can stay single while he works through it.

Katie Holmes on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Get Katie Holmes’s Favorite Espadrille Wedges now for 57% off! View Deal

“As somebody who is married to him, I’m gonna say, ‘Please stay single,’” she said. “There’s a lot there to work through. He has said this on the show, right? Being very anti-therapy or counseling. I would say please look into that. I know what I experienced. Being a part of that family dynamic, it was very, very hard. I think it’s hard for anyone as a spouse to know that family always comes first. So whoever he wants to be with in the future is gonna have to be OK with [that] and it wasn’t me.”

Tune in for Welcome to Plathville on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting from Mandie DeCamp

In this article

Welcome to Plathville Bio

Welcome to Plathville

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!