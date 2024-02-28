Ethan and Olivia Plath have officially filed for divorce four months after ending their five-year marriage.

The Welcome to Plathville stars filed joint divorce paperwork in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, according to In Touch. In the filing, the pair cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for their divorce and listed their official date of separation as February 25, 2023, which is months before they went public with the news.

Olivia, 25, announced via Instagram in October 2023 that she and Ethan, also 25, had called it quits. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you chose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself,” Olivia explained in a statement at the time.

She continued: “7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know this is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life. There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be OK.”

Olivia ended her message by thanking Ethan for “the good times” they shared and wishing him “the best.”

Ethan addressed the breakup in an Instagram statement of his own, writing, “It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.”

Also wishing his former partner nothing but “the best,” Ethan concluded his post by noting that he “deeply” cares for Olivia and “always will.”

Ethan and Olivia faced many relationship ups and downs since tying the knot in 2018. Lots of the former couple’s drama centered around tension between them and Ethan’s parents, Kim and Barry Plath. Kim, 51, and Olivia butted heads from the show’s first season in 2019 as Kim was concerned Olivia would be a bad influence on her nine children due to her different upbringing.

Olivia later alleged in a 2022 season 4 episode that Kim committed credit card fraud against Ethan by making purchases without his permission. The Plath siblings later explained in an August 2022 Instagram statement that Kim used Ethan’s credit as a part of a “business agreement in which Ethan earned a good bit of money.”

In a September 2023 TikTok, Olivia explained that after digging into the situation, she and Ethan composed an invoice of how much Kim owed Ethan and requested she pay it back in full.

Following the pair’s split, Olivia opened up about her future on Welcome to Plathville, which has yet to be renewed for season 6. “Will you still be on the show? I won’t watch anymore if you aren’t,” a fan asked the TLC personality in a December 2023 Instagram Q&A, to which she simply replied, “Yes.”