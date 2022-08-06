Siblings forever. Amid the ongoing familial drama on TLC’s Welcome to Plathville, the siblings have made it clear that their relationship comes first.

“We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” a Friday, August 5, statement shared via Moriah Plath’s Instagram account read. “There is a lot more to the story than what you all have seen on the show. While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other.”

The statement continued: “That being said, we as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart.”

The lengthy social media message also “cleared up” a story line from the Thursday, August 4, episode of Welcome to Plathville. In part of the episode, Olivia Plath (née Meggs) alleged that her mother-in-law, Kim Plath, used Ethan Plath’s credit card without permission to purchase items for herself. The photographer, 24, further accused the matriarch, 49, of stealing from Ethan without paying him back. After Olivia confronted her husband, the 24-year-old alleged he did not know his password to revoke his mom’s access. The Georgia natives are now stating that Olivia’s account was not the full story.

“Mom and Ethan had a business agreement in which Ethan earned a good bit of money. And both parties were aware of any transactions that were made,” the Friday statement noted, clarifying the blogger’s allegations. “Our mom should have had the opportunity to defend herself and tell her side of the story.”

The Plaths rose to fame in November 2019 upon the season 1 premiere of their eponymous docuseries on TLC. The reality TV show has chronicled parents Kim and Barry Plath‘s lives as parents of nine — they share Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy — in rural Georgia. The family’s lifestyle gained attention since the large brood — who used to have their own band together — live remotely with strict rules, including no television viewing nor drinking soda.

Amid the show’s production, Kim notably clashed with Olivia ahead of her 2018 wedding to Ethan.

“When we were dating, I knew that I was being controlled in what we were allowed to do, what we’re allowed to say,” Olivia recalled to Us Weekly in August 2021. “I remember the night that it clicked for me was the night we got engaged. We come in the door, [Kim] waited up for us and she, like, grabbed my hand and looked at the ring. And the first thing she said was, ‘Oh, I want to trade rings with you.’ And I was like, ‘OK, that’s really weird.’”

Ethan backed up his wife at the time, noting that his mom seemed to think their nuptials were all about her. “It just wasn’t quite right,” he told Us. “Then coming back from that, after our honeymoon and all that stuff, it’s kind of, like, trying to discuss it and sort it out and then it didn’t go well.”

Kim and the 54-year-old TLC patriarch — who announced their split in June — have also dealt with several of their eldest children leaving their secluded lifestyle in favor of different pursuits.

“Some of us kids have been rebels and are finding our place in life and our very thankful to be supported and unconditionally loved by our family … no matter what choices we make or who we become,” the Friday Instagram note continued. “Please remember that we are human and do make mistakes. Nobody is perfect and we continue to learn and grow with every day. Not one person is at fault.”

The elder Plath siblings also urged viewers to have “compassion” for their younger siblings who are at “very vulnerable ages” to have to deal with the fallout from public familial strife.

“We’ve come to the realization that unless we speak up, this cycle will never end,” the statement concluded. “We ask that you have compassion for us and understand that not everything you see on the show is as it actually is in real life. Thank you for your continued support. Family first!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!