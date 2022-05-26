More to the story. Moriah Plath is getting emotional as she learns more about her split from Max Kallschmidt.

“After you talked to Max, he called me and just basically told me that he was lying and didn’t tell me the full story,” Moriah tells brother Micah Plath in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, May 31, episode of Welcome to Plathville. “He said it was just a kiss and it turned out to be more than that.”

Micah, who sat down with Max during the May 24 episode, replies, “Honestly, I will say I kind of suspected it.”

Moriah begins to cry. “I feel stupid because it’s like I should’ve known,” she says.

“Don’t feel stupid,” Micah responds. “He lied to me — he lied to everyone in our family — just so he wouldn’t look quite as bad. I completely lost respect for him.”

Fans met Max on season 2 of Welcome to Plathville, which aired in 2020. During the third season, he gave Moriah a promise ring as they planned to move to Tampa together. After split speculation surfaced in fall 2021, Max admitted in February that he cheated.

“It hurt so bad because I feel like I gave him everything I had. And then as soon as I moved to Tampa, it’s, like, you’re just going to do that?” Moriah tells her sibling through tears in the clip.

In an interview, she adds that she feels “let down” and “worthless” after Max betrayed her.

“I also feel like looking back and reflecting on our relationship and stuff that I didn’t see when I was in it, it just kind of made me, like, [realize] maybe it wasn’t as good as I thought it was,” Moriah tells Micah. “I remember him telling me that I’ve cheated on him by what I wear.”

In a flashback from the TLC show, Max asked his then-girlfriend whether her “confidence relies on you showing your ass to people?”

“I just feel like there’s a difference in style and trying to look busty for other guys,” he said at the time.

Moriah concludes in the sneak peek that the breakup helped her realize “that it’s not worth ever putting up with somebody” who is giving you less than you deserve.

“I just remember being like ‘Wow, so that’s actually how you feel?’ Like, you have said over and over that you do accept how I dress, but it’s quite obvious that you haven’t got past that. It just made me see it wasn’t unhealthy,” she explains.

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.