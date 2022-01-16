Musical inspiration? Amid the ongoing breakup speculation surrounding Moriah Plath and Max Kallschmidt, the lyrics of her debut single hint at a difficult time.

“Like heavy chains pulling me / I let you get the best of me / But that won’t mean / You can control who I’ll be,” the Welcome to Plathville star, 19, crooned in her “Missed Myself ” song, which was released on Saturday, January 15. “I shut myself in my room / Try to stop thinking / Try to drown you out of my brain / Then I start dreaming. Here’s to reservations I made / With my new therapist / Moving on with my life / Now I’m just killing it.”

She continued: “I just wanted you to know that I’m not sorry / Maybe it’s just my pride / If it is, forgive me / I missed myself lately / We’ve all got the right to chose what we want in life. … It’s my turn now/ I’m writing how my story will go.”

While the TLC personality has not addressed her musical inspiration, she previously teased that an emotional event in her personal life helped her come up with the song’s lyrics.

“You don’t have to be anyone for anyone else; be you and if that’s not good enough for them that’s their loss,” the Georgia native wrote in a December 2021 Instagram post, announcing the single. “Your loss would be if you changed for them. If they didn’t accept you the way you were, they won’t accept the person they created to fit their picture perfect. You were made this way for a reason! You have a purpose! You are you, and that will be good enough for the ones who are meant to be in your life! Always remember, you are perfect just the way you are! 🖤”

Kallschmidt, for his part, praised her musical debut via Instagram Story on Saturday, writing, “Go check it out! Congrats @Moriah.Jasper.”

Plath’s new song comes after fans speculated that she and her 21-year-old beau had split after one year together, noticing the duo had not shared any joint photos on social media since October 2021 and seemed to spend Christmas apart based on her holiday photos.

The songstress rose to fame as one of Kim and Barry Plath’s nine kids, with whom their life is chronicled on the TLC series, Welcome to Plathville. While several of Moriah’s younger siblings still adhere to their parents’ strict rules, Moriah has forged her own path in terms of her lifestyle and romance with the Anchor 23 Marketing founder.

“Moriah’s not under our household anymore, so she’s doing her own thing. We both really like Max and they seem to be really good for each other, so we’re happy for them,” Kim, 48, said in a confessional interview during an August 2021 episode. “When I see Max and Moriah together, they’re always, like, right on each other, hugging and kissing and, you know, it’s pretty clear they really like each other. So, I feel like my first instinct was right on when he came over, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, they’re not friends.’”

Moriah and Kallschmidt’s romance has been chronicled on the TLC series, though the pair didn’t let her parents influence their decision to be a couple.

“Max and I kind of established who we were and then went back to my parents,” Moriah exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “We didn’t necessarily give them room to step in and control or give their advice or whatever. I think that they more look at us as two adults making our own decisions, making [our] own mistakes.”