Learning to live with it! Kim Plath and her husband, Barry Plath, are adjusting to life without their daughter Moriah in the house — and to life with her boyfriend, Max.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from season 3 of the TLC series Welcome to Plathville, Moriah, 18, and her beau join the Plath family for dinner, and they aren’t afraid of a little PDA. In one scene, Moriah hand-feeds Max a biscuit, and in another, they share a peck at the table.

“When I see Max and Moriah together, they’re always, like, right on each other, hugging and kissing and, you know, it’s pretty clear they really like each other,” Kim, 48, says in a confessional interview while Barry, 53, nods in agreement. “So, I feel like my first instinct was right on when he came over, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, they’re not friends.'”

The Plath parents wouldn’t usually be OK with Moriah and Max’s displays of affection, but because their second eldest daughter no longer lives with them, Kim feels it isn’t her place to say anything.

“When it comes to relationships, if they’re living in our household, we’re gonna have some say in where they go and what they do,” the Plath matriarch explains. “I mean, traditionally, we prefer to get to know other families with children of similar ages, and when there’s a family that we all kinda like and get along with, and there’s some interest from one of ours and one of theirs, then we kinda go from there.”

This wasn’t how it happened with Moriah, however, because she was living on her own.

“Moriah’s not under our household anymore, so she’s doing her own thing,” Kim continues in the clip. “We both really like Max and they seem to be really good for each other, so we’re happy for them.”

Moriah, meanwhile, has no intention of altering her behavior for her family when she comes over for dinner.

“Max and I will go visit my family and it’s not like we change,” she says. “It’s more just like, ‘You know what? We love each other and we’re not ashamed of that, and if somebody thinks it’s wrong they don’t have to look.’ And I think it’s also setting a good example for my siblings. Just, like, do what you want.”

In addition to Moriah, Kim and Barry share eight other children: Ethan, 23, Hosanna, 21, Micah, 20, Lydia, 17, Isaac, 15, Amber, 12, Cassia, 11, and Mercy, 8.

Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on TLC Tuesday, August 17, at 10 p.m. ET.