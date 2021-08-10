Clearing the air! Olivia Plath took to Instagram on Monday, August 9, to answer fan questions about her marriage to Ethan Plath.

When asked “Are you and Ethan still married? I never see your wedding ring,” the Welcome to Plathville star, 23, noted that this is the “most common question” she gets — and the answer is simple.

“Yes, we are still married,” the reality star wrote. “People comment on the fact that I don’t always wear my wedding ring and make so many assumptions. Sometimes I wear my ring, sometimes I don’t for two reasons: a) forgetfulness. I take it off when I sleep, when I shower, when I cook, when I hike/adventure, etc and often forget to put it back on. And b) I often don’t wear my ring when I travel solo and am afraid of damage theft or being forgetful and leaving it at a hotel — hence, why it’s often off in travel/wedding/adventure photos.”

She continued, “You can come @ me but that’s the truth and it has nothing to do with commitment levels.”

Olivia married Ethan, 22, in October 2018. The pair’s journey has been documented on the TLC series since its debut in October 2019. That said, the couple have always been open about their struggles, admitting that they go have gone through their own ups and downs.

On Valentine’s Day, she shared a new pic of the pair via Instagram, captioning the still, “They say the longer the sappy post, the more problems in paradise … I kid, I kid. But I’ll just say Happy Valentines Day, baby. It isn’t all sunshine, but everyone needs a good rain too.”

The photographer also paid tribute to Ethan on his birthday in May.

“We’ve been through some thick and some thin, and here’s to whatever the future holds for us,” she captioned a photo of the couple. “May we both continue to grow, learn and laugh. I Iove you!”

Olivia has also always been open about her rocky relationship with Ethan’s famous family, and the tension will continue in the upcoming third season.

During her Q&A on Monday, a fan asked, “If the show is toxic to your life, why do you continue to be on it?”

The blogger replied, “The show has brought so many people, experiences, growing opportunities, self-reflection and fun times into my life. The show has not been toxic for me. The only toxic thing was having to continue a relationship we didn’t want with my in-laws for the sake of the show. So we decided to do what was best for us and cont contact.”

She added that the couple are “much happier” after distancing themselves from the family and “continue to make choices that reflect cutting out drama and choosing peace.”

Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on TLC Tuesday, August 24, at 10 p.m. ET.