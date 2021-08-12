A big family! Fans of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville often see most of the Plath family’s nine siblings and their daily lives chronicled on the show. However, one sibling is notably absent: older sister Hosanna Plath.

While each of the siblings has agreed to appear on television, eldest daughter Hosanna, 21, had other ambitions in her life and wasn’t interested in being on camera.

“She got married at a young age and moved off with her husband and started her life somewhere else,” sister Moriah Plath exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And she didn’t want to be on the show, and we were kind of all just, like, yeah, I mean, it’s her life … Sometimes we keep in touch to some extent, but it’s also, like, she’s across the country and, you know, it would just be a hassle and she doesn’t want to be on the show.”

Hosanna and her husband, Timothy Noble, live in Ohio, yet occasionally keep up with the lives of her siblings back in Georgia.

“To a certain extent,” her brother Micah Plath tells Us about the frequency in which he keeps in touch with his older sister. “I’ve only seen her a couple of times since [they] got married in 2019, I believe. So we’re not like super close. I’m planning on making a road trip [soon] to go and see them.”

While distance contributes to the lack of a consistent relationship between the musical siblings, it’s much easier for Micah, 20, and Moriah, 18, to keep in touch with their local brothers and sisters.

“I see [Ethan and Olivia] three or four times a week normally,” Micah says. “They still live right down the road from me, so we hang out every now and then. Ethan likes to play pranks.”

Moriah even recalls one time that their brother Ethan Plath “scared” both her and Micah.

“He’s scared [me], I would just like come out of the bathroom and he’d just be, like, in my house, just behind the doorway or something,” she says. “And he jumped out and I screamed. … I love it though. I love when he comes over, but yeah, … I probably [see] him, like, I don’t know, all the time, anytime where we want to hang out. We’ll just hang out for a while.”

Despite the lengthy feud between Ethan, 23, and his wife, Olivia, with their parents after the tense wedding in 2018, Moriah has remained close to her sister-in-law. The duo even reveals their eventual hopes for reconciliation.

“I mean, ultimately that would be the ideal situation [to have parents forgive them],” Micah tells Us during the virtual interview. “I don’t see that happening anytime soon. And part of me is also like, if it happens, that’s going to look weird, too. Like, how, how is that gonna happen … after, like, roughly three years of not talking? How? We can’t just bury it all at once. It’s going to take a long time.” He continues, “I feel like time is going to be the biggest thing. Um, maybe a little bit of growing … and just realizing that grudges aren’t the best. But I mean, I really don’t know, it’s been like this for so long that it’s, like, what would a different life look like? What would a perfect family look like?”

Moriah agrees with her brother, even dishing that she “can’t wrap my mind” around the married couple getting along with their parents after such a long separation.

“Like, [it seems] just so far-fetched to me,” she says. “I’m not saying it’ll never happen, but, and I have a feeling if they got to the point where [they were], like, yeah, ‘We can talk again,’ I have a feeling there would still be some clashing.”