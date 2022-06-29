Going their separate ways. After nearly two decades as a married couple, Kim Plath and Barry Plath have broken up.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the Welcome to Plathville stars told Us Weekly in a joint June 2022 statement. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

Kim and Barry rose to fame in November 2019 upon the TLC premiere of Welcome to Plathville, which chronicles the pair’s life as parents of nine — they share Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy — living in rural Georgia. The family’s lifestyle sparked viewers’ attention after learning that the expansive Plath brood — who used to have their own family band together — lived remotely with strict rules, including no television nor drinking soda.

“When it comes to relationships, if they’re living in our household, we’re gonna have some say in where they go and what they do,” the TLC matriarch explained during an August 2021 episode. “I mean, traditionally, we prefer to get to know other families with children of similar ages, and when there’s a family that we all kinda like and get along with, and there’s some interest from one of ours and one of theirs, then we kinda go from there.”

Kim and Barry didn’t always see eye-to-eye with their adult children, including Ethan and Moriah, as they pursued romances with Olivia Plath (née Meggs) and Max Kallschmidt, respectively. (Moriah and the Florida native confirmed their split in May 2022.) Despite a familial rift, the pair’s relationship stayed strong until Kim revealed during season 4 that they had been living apart.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” Kim said in a confessional during a June 2022 episode. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there.”

She continued: “I never thought it would be like this. It’s just a time of a lot of change right now, and I’m not sure exactly what that’s going to look like. … Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point, I felt like he’s not really trying.”

