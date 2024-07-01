Kim Plath officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Barry Plath, two years after they announced their split.

Kim, 51, filed the legal paperwork in Georgia on June 26, Us Weekly can confirm. Per the docs, Kim describes their marriage as “irretrievably broken” and lists their date of separation as December 23, 2021.

Kim, who has been living in Florida since the split, is asking for primary custody of her and ex’s three minor children — Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11. The pair also share kids Ethan, 26, Hosanna, 24, Micah, 23, Moriah, 21, Lydia, 20, and Isaac, 18.

“Plaintiff shows that she is a fit and proper parent to care for the minor children and that she is entitled to both temporary and permanent primary custody of the minor children,” the docs state, noting that Kim is also asking that Barry, 56, pay child support.

The docs go on to state that Kim is “entitled to an equitable division” of “marital property” shared between her and Barry, and asks that “marital debts” shared by the two be “apportioned between the parties.”

Kim and Barry have starred on TLC’s Welcome to Plathville since 2019. The reality series follows the family as their children begin to forge their own path and go against their conservative and strict upbringing. Though Kim and Barry’s marital struggles were documented on the show, it wasn’t until June 2022 that they announced they were parting ways.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” they told Us in a joint statement at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.” (Kim has since moved on with her boyfriend, Ken Palmer.)

The former spouses’ divorce filing comes eight months after Ethan and Olivia Plath announced their own breakup after five years of marriage. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia, 26, wrote via Instagram in October 2023. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

She went on to write: “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be OK.”

In an Instagram statement of his own, Ethan added: “It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” In joint divorce docs filed in February, the two listed their date of separation as February 25, 2023.