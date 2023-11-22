Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is navigating her new normal after separating from estranged husband Ethan Plath and she’s not here for criticism.

“Long story short … keep going. It gets better, I promise 💛,” Olivia, 25, recently wrote via Instagram, sharing a trio of photos from a recent professional shoot in the mountains.

In the comments section, a social media user implored her in the comments to “change that last name little lady.” Olivia subsequently fired back at the suggestion.

“Because last names belong to men? Nah f—k that,” Olivia wrote via Instagram comment. “This is my name, and I don’t have to change it for anyone unless I want to ☺️🤘🏼.”

The online troll responded, suggesting that Olivia should “make a name of her own” instead of riding on Ethan and his family’s coattails. (Olivia’s relationship with Ethan, 25, has been a focal point on his family’s Welcome to Plathville for its five seasons.)

“Olivia Marie Plath is my name, not his,” Olivia, who uses her full name as a wedding photographer and blogger, replied. “Not sure how you’re getting confused over this simple concept.”

Olivia married Ethan in October 2018 despite often being at odds with Ethan’s mom, Kim Plath, over wedding plans. After their nuptials, Olivia and Ethan navigated multiple rough patches within their marriage. They ultimately announced their separation in October.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in an Instagram statement last month. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever — but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

She continued: “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be OK.”

Ethan also addressed the pair’s breakup in an Instagram statement at the time, noting that “it just didn’t work” after they “both gave it all we had.”

“It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” Ethan — the eldest of Kim and Barry Plath’s nine children — added. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”